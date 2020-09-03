7th US service member has died from COVID-19

A seventh U.S. service members has died due to COVID-19, according to the latest Pentagon statistics.

The Pentagon’s latest update, on Wednesday, showed an increase from the previous tally of six COVID-19 troop deaths, but did not identify the individual or service branch of the deceased. Pentagon officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Military Times seeking more details.

In total, the Pentagon has reported nearly 38,500 COVID-19 cases among military personnel. There have been more than 8,500 cases among DoD civilians, more than 5,100 cases among dependents, and more than 3,600 cases among contractors.

The military experienced its first COVID-related death in March when physician assistant and Army Capt. Douglas Linn Hickock, 57, with the New Jersey National Guard died.

Since, then, U.S. service members who’ve died due to complications related to COVID-19 are Navy Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41; Army reservist Sgt. Simon Zamudio, 34; Army reservist Spc. Curtis Fort, 61; and Army reservist Master Sgt. Brian K. Tolliver, 46.

Additionally, a member of the California National Guard assigned to the 40th Combat Aviation Brigade in Fresno died due to the coronavirus in August.

There have also been 50 civilian deaths, seven dependent deaths and 20 contractor deaths due to COVID-19, according to Pentagon records.