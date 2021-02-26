Biden orders US airstrike against Iran-backed militia target in eastern Syria

U.S. forces struck a border control point in eastern Syria used by Iranian-backed militant groups at around 6 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Thursday afternoon, the Pentagon press secretary confirmed to reporters, in retaliation for recent rocket attacks against bases in Iraq housing U.S. and coalition troops and civilians, including one that injured an American service member and killed a civilian contractor.

The strikes, ordered by President Joe Biden, “destroyed multiple facilities,” John Kirby said, used by groups including Kat’ib Hezbollah and Kat’ib Sayyid Lal’shuhada.

“This proportionate military response was conducted together with diplomatic measures including consultation with coalition partners,” Kirby said. “The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner to deescalate the overall situation in Eastern Syria and Iraq.”

On Feb. 15, three 107 mm rockets struck an Iraqi airbase in Irbil where U.S. forces are based, killing one U.S.-led coalition contractor and injuring a U.S. service member and others, Iraqi security and coalition officials reported, sparking fears of new hostilities.

Reuters was first to report the strike.

