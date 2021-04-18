Military Times launches new online obituary platform

Military Times has launched a new platform for creating and publishing obituaries for veterans and to memorialize their individual stories for family, friends and future generations.

The Military Times obituary pages will offer a unique opportunity to share a veteran’s story across the military community and ensure it reaches many of the current and former members of the units that veterans have served with.

Publishing an online obit is a service that Military Times will offer free of charge. Friends and families will also have the option of paying additional fees to include the obituary in either our print magazines or on social media, where it can be targeted to the specific parts of the military community, either to a particular city and geographical region or to the military service or professional community in which the veteran was an active member while in uniform.

All of the obituaries will also be compiled in a searchable database on our websites. The new veteran obituary section will be affiliated with the Military Times Hall of Valor, which is the single largest database of military honors and awards in the world.

The new veteran obituary section will become part of the Military Times Military Honor channel. Sections currently part of the Military Honor area include: Salute to Veterans, Military Appreciation Month, Service Members of the Year, Honor the Fallen, and Hall of Valor special content topics.

To submit obituaries go to obits.militarytimes.com.