Massachusetts city to name 2 streets after modern-day military generals

QUINCY, Mass. — The city of Quincy is naming two roads after modern-day military generals with strong ties to the city.

The City Council recently voted to name two new roads being constructed as part of a new bridge and park project underway downtown General McConville Way and General Joseph F. Dunford Drive, The Patriot Ledger reported.

Joseph Francis Dunford Jr. was born in Boston and raised in Quincy. He is a retired Marine Corps four-star general who was the 19th chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

James Charles McConville was born in Quincy and is an active U.S. Army general who is the 40th chief of staff of the Army.

“In the theme of the bridge and the park, we found it appropriate to honor two of the more modern day generals,” Mayor Thomas Koch said. “It kind of has a nice touch to it. Both of them were sons of veterans and came from pretty amazing local families.”

The $35.6 million Generals Bridge project will ultimately honor seven generals from Quincy. A dedication is planned for Sept. 11.