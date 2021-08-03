Officer dead after burst of violence outside Pentagon

WASHINGTON (AP) — An officer died after being stabbed Tuesday during a burst of violence at a transit station outside the Pentagon, law enforcement officials said.

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after gunshots were fired Tuesday morning near the entrance of the building, A Pentagon police officer who was stabbed later died, according to officials who were not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

More details about the violence were expected at a Pentagon news conference. The connection between the shooting and the stabbing of the officer was not immediately clear. The authorities did not immediately provide details or the sequence of events.

Gunshots were rang out Tuesday morning near the entrance of the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries. The facility was placed on lockdown, but that has now been lifted.

The Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients,” but it wasn’t immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

A police officer was among those injured, according to two law enforcement officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly.

The incident occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted. The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

Pentagon on lockdown. View from Army Navy Drive. Stay w @MilitaryTimes for updates. https://t.co/aROfGqCitM pic.twitter.com/M7BjgPOB81 — Howard Altman (@haltman) August 3, 2021

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

At 11 a.m., the Pentagon Force Protection Agency announced the facility was on lockdown due to “an incident at the Pentagon transit center.”

The lockdown was lifted about an hour later, although the entrance to the building closest to that area remained closed off by police.

“The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic,” the Pentagon Force Protection Agency tweeted.

Ray Lin Lewis, 20, was at the Pentagon helping his grandparents’ business when he heard 8 gunshots. pic.twitter.com/VhbyyYEaxb — Howard Altman (@haltman) August 3, 2021

Ralin Lewis, 20, was in a parking lot outside the Pentagon at about 11 a.m. when he said he heard gunshots ring out

“I was trying to find parking and the next thing you know, I hear about eight gunshots go off, kind of by the Metro station,” said Lewis. “I didn’t know what was going on until I saw a cop go by...I see one cop car go, then I see about six others follow that one. I just stayed in my car because I didn’t know what else to do.”

Metro subway trains were ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to a police investigation.

Pentagon police officers walk near the facility’s Metro station, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon is on lockdown after multiple gunshots were fired near a platform by the facility’s Metro station. Two people familiar with the shooting, which occurred on a Metro bus platform at the Pentagon, said at least one person was down. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information publicly. (AP Photos/Sagar Meghani)

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots. Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter.”

The attack is the second violent incident at the location in the last 17 months.

In March 2020, a man was killed after he was stabbed on the public transit platform there. Police later arrested a 27-year-old man for the crime.

Military Times Senior Managing Editor Howard Altman contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Stay with Military Times for updates.