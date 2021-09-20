See photos of Marine’s body returned to Indiana hometown with procession
By The Associated Press
A hearse carrying the body of Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez pauses during his funeral procession at the corner of 8th Street and East Market Street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Logansport, Indiana. (Christine Tannous /The Indianapolis Star via AP)
A military procession marked the beginning of memorial services for Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.
Sanchez’s body arrived Sunday morning at Grissom Air Reserve Base near Peru, about 80 miles north of Indianapolis. The procession then headed about 20 miles to Logansport, Indiana.
People lined the route to show their respects, many with American flags, and jets flew overhead as the procession approached downtown. It stopped briefly downtown, where the hearse carrying Sanchez’s body paused under a garrison flag. The procession included Indiana State Police and vehicles carrying Sanchez’s family, followed by thousands of motorcycles.
Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana, was among 13 U.S. military members killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing.
Sanchez was among 17 members of his Logansport High School class who joined the military after their 2017 graduation. He died in the Aug. 26 attack in Kabul, where he had been transferred after serving as a U.S. embassy guard in Jordan, according to his obituary.
A public visitation took place Sept. 13 at LifeGate Church in Logansport, Indiana, with a funeral and burial on Tuesday. Burial took place at Mount Hope Cemetery.