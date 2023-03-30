The service member found deceased in his car in the Pentagon parking lot earlier this month was a 42-year-old noncomissioned officer, the Joint Staff confirmed to Military Times on Thursday.

Master Sgt. Juan Paulo “JP” Bordador was pronounced dead by Arlington Emergency Medical Services on March 14, following a welfare check.

An investigation into his death is ongoing, Joint Staff spokesman Joseph Holstead told Military Times.

“As Joint Staff leadership conveyed to the team, the life of every member of our team is valuable beyond measure, and Master Sgt. Bordador’s loss impacts all of us. He will be missed,” Holstead said.

Bordador enlisted in 2004 and was serving as an intelligence senior sergeant at the time of his death, according to service details provided by the Army.

He deployed to Iraq in 2010. His awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, five Army Commendation Medals, Joint Service Achievement Medal, five Army Achievement Medals, and five Army Good Conduct Medals.

Bordador was born in the Phillippines and immigrated to Daly City, Calif., at the age of nine, according to an online obituary. He is survived by his wife and five children. A celebration of his life will be held on April 2 in King George, Va., and a memorial service on April 15 in Daly, Calif., per the Storke Funeral Home.

