The 82nd Airborne All-American Chorus will move on to the next round of America’s Got Talent, after dazzling judges with their rendition of “My Girl” by The Temptations.

The team will move to the elimination round after receiving favorable marks from all the judges. Watch to see the team’s reaction to moving ahead in the competition.

Zamone “Z” Perez is a rapid response reporter and podcast producer at Defense News and Military Times. He previously worked at Foreign Policy and Ufahamu Africa. He is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he researched international ethics and atrocity prevention in his thesis. He can be found on Twitter @zamoneperez.