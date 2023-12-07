After a Thanksgiving weekend break that coincided with a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war, Iran-backed militias have resumed attacking bases housing American troops in Iraq and Syria, although less frequently than in October and November.

The Pentagon has recorded 78 attacks total, spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters on Thursday. That number includes five attacks since Nov. 29, the last day of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

“Look, in terms of the attacks on our forces I think it’s important to remember that it’s good that we have not seen attacks on our forces in the last 24 hours,” Singh said. “We would like to see that continue.”

It’s hard to say whether the attacks will escalate to previous levels, Singh added, when multiple attacks were taking place daily between Oct. 17 and Nov. 22.

There have been 66 total injuries, Singh said at the briefing, a number that’s held steady since late November. Officials have not specified how many of those incidents included traumatic brain injuries.

“I can’t predict the future,” Singh said of the possibility of additional attacks. “But I would remind you that when we have decided to respond, it has been deliberate. It has been effective.”

Since October, there have been three preplanned, targeted strikes on facilities in Syria aimed at destroying weapons the militias use in their attacks.

The Pentagon confirmed in late November that troops have taken immediate action in response to attacks as well, including using air assets to strike a vehicle in Iraq as it fled following an attack.

