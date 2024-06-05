The U.S. military hopes to reinstall a pier for ferrying food aid into Gaza later this week and have the aid moving again days after that, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said Wednesday.

The causeway leading to the dock on shore broke apart May 25 as heavy winds and high seas hit the area. Large sections were then disconnected and moved to an Israeli port for repairs. Singh said no modifications to the pier were being made.

The pier broke apart just a week after it became operational, the pier project has faced criticism that it hasn’t lived up to its initial billing or its projected $320 million price tag.

Singh said Wednesday the project has come in at $230 million, much less than estimated due to contributions from Britain and because the cost of contracting trucks and other equipment was less than expected.