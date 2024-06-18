Veterans of the Vietnam War’s long-range reconnaissance patrols recount their missions through the jungle, where they faced far more than just the enemy.

“The jungle would be very beautiful if you didn’t have the threat of people shooting at you,” recounted Rich Stow, a LRRP team member during the Vietnam War.

Stow, along with other long-range reconnaissance veterans, spoke with Military Times for its ongoing series, Shadows of the Jungle, which recounts the service and exploits of these recon units, who operated deep within enemy territory, often with little support beyond the men to their left and right.