The commanding officer of the carrier Dwight D. Eisenhower fired his top enlisted leader last week after an inquiry uncovered an unduly familiar relationship with a subordinate, Naval Air Force Atlantic confirmed Wednesday.

Command Master Chief Tyrone Blockton was relieved May 18 by Capt. Paul Spedero, said AIRLANT spokesman Cmdr. Dave Hecht in a statement.

"A preliminary inquiry found evidence of alleged misconduct in the form of an unduly familiar relationship with a subordinate Sailor that was prejudicial to good order and discipline," the statement said. "Command master chiefs are entrusted with essential responsibilities to their Sailors and their ship, and are expected to maintain the Navy's high standards for leadership — to demonstrate character and competence in their conduct — at all times."

Hecht declined to comment on the prospect of further actions against Blockton, citing an ongoing investigation.

"Any determination regarding additional administrative or disciplinary actions will be made later following the conclusion of the ongoing investigation," Hecht said. Blockton did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment and a number listed for him was disconnected.

Blockton's biography has been taken down from Navy websites. In April, he spoke about the importance of chiefs in the Navy and the leadership they provide in an official Navy news story.

“There is an inherent expectation for you to behave, act and lead by a certain example,” he is quoted as saying. “The chief petty officer symbol carries with it knowledge, experience and an advancement of good will.” Eisenhower returned in December from a seven-month deployment.

David B. Larter was the naval warfare reporter for Defense News.