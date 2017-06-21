O-6 doctor cleared of sexual misconduct accusations retires

A Navy captain who once commanded a trauma hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, retired recently after a Board of Inquiry found him not guilty of a sexual assault that had allegedly taken place in 2012 at a professional conference.

Three years ago, Navy Capt. Daniel Zinder saw his nomination to be a one-star admiral withdrawn amid a long and drawn out investigation into the alleged assault.

The career ear, nose and throat doctor officially retired June 1, according to Navy Personnel Command.

"I am pleased that the three flag officers on the Board of Inquiry, after reviewing the entire investigation and receiving testimony from my accuser, me, and witnesses from both sides, unanimously found the allegations to be false and no basis for misconduct of any kind on my part," Zinder told Navy Times on May 31. A Board of Inquiry is an administrative hearing to determine whether an officer should remain in the service or face an administrative discharge. Zinder's case goes back to a 2012 sexual encounter in National Harbor, Maryland, where the captain and some colleagues attended a military health conference. After a night out, Zinder and another medical officer — a married commander — spent the night together in his hotel room, he told the Naval Criminal Investigative Service during the investigation. The woman accused him of drugging and assaulting her, but after more than a year investigating, Zinder's chain of command opted not to pursue criminal charges.

Nevertheless, the investigation did derail his nomination to rear admiral, officials told Navy Times in 2014.

In 2015, Zinder faced a Board of Inquiry and the three officers presiding found him not guilty of sexual assault, adultery, conduct unbecoming an officer and two charges of substandard performance of duty.

Still, Zinder opted to end his military career. He spent his last three years in the Navy at the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery and the Defense Health Agency in Falls Church, Virginia. His past assignments included commanding the NATO Role III trauma hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, and Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

"I remain humbled and proud to have honorably served for 29 years and I look forward to taking the knowledge and skills I learned in the Navy into the civilian world to continue to contribute positively to society and people's lives," he said.

Zinder declined to explain why he chose to retire, whether he had been in contact with his accuser and whether he planned to practice medicine as a civilian.