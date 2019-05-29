A submarine officer based in the state of Washington was found not guilty at a court-martial trial last week on stalking, assault and other charges, Navy officials confirmed Monday.

Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Q. McCright, assigned to the ballistic missile submarine Nebraska, faced a variety of charges when he was arraigned in January, including housebreaking, unlawful entry and battery.

But at the officer’s court-martial at Naval Base Kitsap Thursday, a military jury found him not guilty on all charges, according to spokesman Joseph Kubistek.

McCright’s defense team declined comment Monday.

A member of the Nebraska’s blue crew at the time he was charged, McCright was commissioned in 2003 and pinned on his current rank in 2012.

He joined the submarine’s command in 2017.

