A San Diego-based sailor died over the July 4th holiday weekend after his motorcycle collided with an automobile, authorities said.

Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Emmette Antoine Brown II, 30, was operating a 2007 Honda CBR600RR motorcycle west of Hellhole Canyon at 4:11 p.m. on July 7, according to the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Driving southbound on Valley Center Road, Brown entered the intersection with Mirar De Valle Road and struck the left rear section of a Nissan Altima that had turned into the roadway, both agencies reported.

Brown was ejected from the motorcycle and taken to Palomar Medical Center’s Emergency Room, where he was pronounced dead, according to both agencies.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death as multiple blunt force injuries.

The Nissan’s driver, another adult passenger and a 3-year-old child were treated for injuries that did not threaten their lives, CHP added.

CHP spokesman Mark Latulippe told Navy Times that investigators continue to probe what triggered the collision.

A sailor dead in Bahrain and the ‘slap on the wrist’ for the Saudi who killed him The parents of Engineman 2nd Class Austin T. Williams say the long arm of the law never crossed a causeway into Saudi Arabia.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Originally from Georgia, Brown resided in Chula Vista and had been stationed at Naval Medical Center San Diego since 2014, according to his service records and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

He enlisted in 2009 and pinned on third class in 2012.

Brown’s death was the fleet’s 23rd private motor vehicle fatality since the federal fiscal year began on Oct. 1, according to Navy data.