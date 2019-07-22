For two decades, Kristin Beck was a Navy SEAL who served in some of the world’s most dangerous hot spots. Then known as “Chris,” the SEAL fought in Iraq, Afghanistan and other war zones, receiving a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star Medal for battlefield valor and other commendations.
Six years ago, Beck announced that she identified as a transgender person.
Here, retired Special Warfare Operator Senior Chief Beck offers tips on something she’s learned about over the course of her SEAL service and later transition: how to be happy.
