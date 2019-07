HACKENSACK, N.J. — Authorities have increased the charges against five people accused of flooding a World War II-era submarine in New Jersey during a pair of break-ins last summer.

NorthJersey.com reports that an eight-count indictment from July 9 added counts of conspiracy and knowingly causing a flood to the burglary and criminal mischief counts filed earlier against the defendants, described as alleged urban explorers.

A breakthrough in the case involving the vandalized World War II sub in New Jersey Three more people have been cited in connection with vandalism that occurred last month, when someone opened hatches and deliberately flooded the sub.

The Submarine Memorial Association says the 1,500-ton vessel is still afloat in the Hackensack River but several valuable artifacts — radio transmitters, uniforms, textiles — are lost due to water damage.

The Ling once served as the New Jersey Naval Museum’s centerpiece exhibit, but damage to the museum from Superstorm Sandy forced its closure in 2013.