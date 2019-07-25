Sailing out of South Carolina’s Charleston Harbor on Wednesday afternoon, the crew of the Coast Guard cutter Cormorant came upon a small boat, its motor on idle and the only clues pointing to the disappearance of Terrance Singleton some crabs he’d caught, his live bait and a single shoe.

On Thursday, officials vowed to keep searching for the missing North Charleston crabber.

“There are no plans at the present to suspend the search,” said Public Affairs Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson, a Coast Guard 7th District spokesman in Jacksonville, Florida.

Rescuers are working on the theory that Singleton fell out of his 20-foot Pro-Line crabbing vessel but the probe into his disappearance will be led by state wildlife officials at the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Dickinson said.

After discovering the unoccupied boat, Coast Guard Air Facility Charleston scrambled an MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter. It has been joined in the air by a Charleston County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

On the sea and land, they’re assisted by rescuers from the police and fire departments in Charleston and North Charleston, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the state Department of Natural Resources.

Citizens are urged to keep a sharp lookout for the missing boater. Anyone with information about him should contact the Coast Guard’s Sector Charleston watchstanders at 843-740-7050.