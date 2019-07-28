MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin led Russia’s first major naval parade in years on Sunday, the day after a violent police crackdown on anti-government protesters in Moscow.

Putin on Sunday morning went on board one of the vessels in the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg on the Gulf of Finland.

The parade, the biggest in years, included 43 ships and submarines and 4,000 troops.

Police officers detain a woman during an unsanctioned rally in the center of Moscow on Saturday. (Pavel Golovkin/AP)

Putin was spending the weekend away from Moscow, the Russian capital, where nearly 1,400 people were detained Saturday in a violent police crackdown on pro-democracy protesters.

A Russian group that monitors police arrests gave the figure Sunday, saying it was the largest number of detentions at a rally in the Russian capital this decade.

Police wielded batons and wrestled with protesters around the Moscow City Hall after thousands thronged nearby streets, rallying against a move by election authorities to bar opposition candidates from the Sept. 8 ballot for the Moscow city council.

