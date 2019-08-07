A civilian mariner died late last month due to injuries sustained in “a workplace mishap” on board the dry cargo ship Cesar Chavez while it operated in the Arabian Sea, Military Sealift Command officials confirmed Tuesday.

Able Bodied Seaman Brian Francis Crowe, 56, was injured while performing routine maintenance on July 26, according to the command and Naval Safety Center records.

Officials said that medical personnel were unable to resuscitate Crowe. A Military Sealift Command probe into his death continues and they declined to provide further details.

Originally from Arkansas, Crowe joined the service in 2008, according to government records.

He is the second civil mariner to die on board a Military Sealift Command vessel this summer.