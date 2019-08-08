Navy Times editor’s note: “In the Navy” was the group’s last major hit in the United States and it almost became an anthem for the sea service. The Pentagon approached Belolo to use the song as a recruiting jingle. So they struck a deal. Belolo agreed to license the tune to the Navy and the service in 1979 let a band that trafficked in camp stereotypes board the Knox-class frigate Reasoner in San Diego and dragoon sailors as extras for what everyone might concede is a pretty outlandish video. The Navy stuck with “Anchors Aweigh” but Village People got their footage. By the way, lead singer Victor Willis was the original naval officer in the group and, yes, a credited co-writer of “In the Navy.”