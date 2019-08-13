The commander of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Center in Pensacola, Florida, has been relieved of duty.

On Tuesday, Rear Adm. Tina Davidson removed Capt. Theron Toole from his post and he’s pending reassignment to her staff at Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command, according to Bureau of Medicine and Surgery spokeswoman Angela Steadman.

Davidson expressed a “loss of confidence” in Toole’s ability to command the center, which trains more than 18,000 personnel annually in operational medicine, most of them aviation survival students, Steadman said, declining to provide further details.

Attempts by Navy Times to reach Theron, 57, were unsuccessful. He had been at the helm of NMOTC for nearly 14 months.

Capt. Tim Richardson — the deputy commander of Navy Medicine Education, Training and Logistics Command — will assume Toole’s post until a permanent replacement can be found. That process could take up to 90 days, Steadman said.

Originally from Illinois, Theron enlisted in the Navy in 1987 and was commissioned two years later, according to his military records.

His advanced training includes internal medicine residency at Loyola University Medical Center and an interventional cardiology fellowship at the University of Texas Health Science Center.

The Medical Corps Officer became a captain on Oct. 1, 2011.

He served on board the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, provided humanitarian assistance in the Philippines in the wake of 2008′s Typhoon Fengshen and fleeted up in 2017 to take command of the Naval Health Clinic Quantico.