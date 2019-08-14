MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officials say a man has stolen artifacts from a western Michigan museum housed on a World War II-era warship.

The Muskegon Chronicle reported Wednesday the man stole about a dozen items from the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum in Muskegon.

Museum officials say the theft of medals, a shoulder patch, lapel pins and other items occurred Aug. 3.

Police say they have a surveillance image of a middle-aged man they seek to identify and interview.

