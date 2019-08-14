NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — A World War II veteran in Ohio will receive the French Legion d’Honneur medal for his actions in the war while serving with the U.S. Navy.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports that Consul General of France in Chicago will award the medal to 95-year-old Daniel Buzek and five other men who served in the war.

The presentation ceremony will be Saturday in Conneaut, about 70 miles northeast of Cleveland.

Buzek, of New Franklin, was a motor machinist mate 3rd class in the Navy. He was stationed on LST 994 as the Allies invaded southern France. The landing tank ship was designed to move armored vehicles, cargo and troops.

Buzek said he's honored to receive the medal.