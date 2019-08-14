CHARLESTON, W. Va. — A U.S. Navy outreach program is heading to West Virginia this fall.

The Navy says in a news release that sailors from across the United States will visit Charleston for Navy Week from Oct. 7 through 13.

Among the visitors will be senior Navy leadership, sailors from the ballistic missile submarine West Virginia, and Navy divers and explosive ordnance disposal teams.

Performances from the U.S. Fleet Forces Band will be included.

The Navy Week program focuses on areas of the country that don’t have a significant Navy presence.