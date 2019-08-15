A Navy dipping sonar “departed” from a helicopter last week during training off the California coast, but officials on Thursday wouldn’t say if they’d found it.

“Until the investigation is complete, I can’t confirm if it’s been recovered or not,” Callaghan said in an email to Navy Times.

The Navy has categorized the ALFS loss as a “Class A” mishap, which is reserved for accidents involving more than $2 million in property damage.

ALFS is a vital tool in the Navy’s anti-submarine warfare kit. It’s carried by helicopters and can be lowered hundreds of feet into the ocean.

“The ALFS sonar, known as a transducer, is capable of identifying a submarine down to its name by reading its vibration signature as it moves through the water,” according to the Navy.

The ALFS accident is the seventh Class A mishap at sea since the federal fiscal year began on Oct. 1, according to Navy records.

