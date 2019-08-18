A Coast Guard Station Shark River Inlet boat crew rescued a missing diver Saturday after she was reported missing from her dive group.

Watchstanders at Sector Delaware Bay received a distress call on VHF-FM radio Channel 16 at 11:20 a.m. from the commercial dive vessel Gypsy Blood reporting that a diver went missing while exploring an underwater shipwreck, according to a prepared statement emailed to Navy Times.

The Coast Guard 29-foot Response Boat—Small boat crew located the missing diver approximately two miles southwest of the dive vessel after spotting her floating in the water with an orange inflatable surface marker buoy, official said.

She was uninjured.

The Coast Guard also reported the good Samaritan vessel Independence aided the search efforts by dispatching two divers to search underwater after arriving on scene.

“Diving is an inherently risky activity, which is why it is so important to be safe and prepared,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Dan Box, a watchstander at the Sector Delaware Bay command center, in the statement.

“I’m happy to say that the missing diver rescued today was both prepared and experienced, which immensely helped this search to have a successful conclusion.”