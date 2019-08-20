Less than three months after he took command of the guided-missile cruiser Antietam, Capt. Tadd Gorman was relieved of command Tuesday.

Officials with the Japan-based Task Force 70 declined to specify why he was fired, but attributed it to “a loss of confidence in his personal judgement and ability to command.”

Gorman took the helm of the warship on May 30 in Guam. He could not be reached for comment.

7th Fleet’s sloppy seamanship manifested in Antietam’s January grounding Human error on the part of the cruiser Antietam’s commanding officer caused the ship to run aground on Jan. 31 in Tokyo Bay, according to a Navy investigation into the incident.

Gorman, 46, has been reassigned to Task Force 70, which is embarked on the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, according to spokesman Lt. Cmdr. William Knight.

The Antietam has been underway as part of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group and made a port call in the Philippine capital of Manila earlier this month, according to a Navy release.

Knight declined to say whether Gorman faces other disciplinary actions.

“The removal of Capt. Gorman from his position as commanding officer is administrative in nature,” Knight said. “It would be inappropriate to discuss possible further actions at this time.”

Capt. Jim Storm, the deputy commander of the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, has assumed command of the Antietam, Knight said.

Capt. Tadd Gorman salutes the side boys during the guided-missile cruiser Antietam's change of command ceremony on May 30 at U.S. Naval Base Guam. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni Burton/Navy)

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Gorman was commissioned in 1996. He previously served as executive officer and commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer Ross during its homeport shift to Rota, Spain.

He’s the second Antietam CO to be fired since 2017.