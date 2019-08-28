LOS ANGELES — The first of a half-dozen ships have arrived at the Port of Los Angeles for LA Fleet Week.
The littoral combat ship Tulsa was first in Tuesday morning to prepare for events slated to run Friday through Monday.
Also due in are the dock landing ship Comstock, the guided-missile destroyer Spruance, the mine countermeasures ship Scout and the U.S. Coast Guard cutters Forrest Rednour and Alert.
Public tours begin Friday.
Unlike previous years they will be on a first-come-first-served basis with no reservations required.
Navy welcomes newest warship
The vessel is an Independence-class combat ship. It’s the eighth ship of its kind in the Navy’s fleet.
