LOS ANGELES — The first of a half-dozen ships have arrived at the Port of Los Angeles for LA Fleet Week.

The littoral combat ship Tulsa was first in Tuesday morning to prepare for events slated to run Friday through Monday.

Reminder: Don’t miss the #LAFleetWeek2019 Welcome Party on Thursday, Aug. 29, starting at 6:30 p.m., in the heart of downtown San Pedro hosted by @DTSanPedro. Join us in welcoming our visiting sailors! https://t.co/qcv9Box9Oj pic.twitter.com/NgLs1sqBWJ — LA Fleet Week® 2019 (@LAFleetWeek) August 28, 2019

Public tours begin Friday.

Unlike previous years they will be on a first-come-first-served basis with no reservations required.