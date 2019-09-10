A California-based Navy chief died on Aug. 26 after his motorcycle collided with a semi-trailer truck near Fresno, officials confirmed this week.

Chief Aviation Machinist’s Mate Steven K. Page, 52, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the Avenue 18 1/2 off-ramp from State Route 99 at about 10:30 a.m., according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The semi-trailer was heading east on Avenue 18 1/2 at about 50 mph when Page, who had been halted at the off-ramp stop sign, suddenly accelerated into its path, the report stated.

The front wheel of Page’s motorcycle collided with the rear double tires of the semi’s first trailer and he “became entangled” and was carried about 30 feet, CHP indicated.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities continue to probe the accident.

The chief became the 25th sailor to die in a private motor vehicle accident during a federal fiscal year that ends on Sept. 30, according to Navy records.

Originally from Texas, Page had been assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 122 at California’s Naval Air Station Lemoore since late 2017, according to his service record.

Before that, he was served with Virginia-based Strike Fighter Squadron 105 and Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois.