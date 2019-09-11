NEW LONDON, Conn. — The U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s new superintendent is pushing to create a more equitable and inclusive campus.

Rear Adm. William G. Kelly tells The Day that the academy has made progress regarding the student body’s diversity, but he questions if the campus is inclusive.

Kelly was appointed in June amid a congressional probe into the campus’ handling of discrimination and harassment complaints.

Racial bias probed at Coast Guard Academy The Department of Homeland Security’s inspector general is investigating allegations of racial discrimination at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and inadequate follow-up by the school’s leadership, the agency said Thursday.

The New London school was the first U.S. service academy to undergo a process called the Equity Scorecard, which revealed discrepancies in retention rates, disciplinary action and academic performance.

The data is being used to help the academy evaluate and address inequality.

Kelly says he also hopes to gain insight into the academy’s culture by co-teaching a course on morals and ethics.

Rear Adm. William G. Kelly became the 42nd Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy on May 30. This is his Academy year book photo from 1987. (Coast Guard)