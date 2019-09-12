A junior sailor is facing court-martial over allegations that he used and distributed a bevy of drugs, including cocaine and LSD, in the San Diego area earlier this year.

Operations Specialist Seaman Jean Marc Riveracaban, of the amphibious assault ship Makin Island, is scheduled to go to trial in November, Navy officials said.

Prosecutors allege he not only used and distributed several drugs, but also brought them on to Naval Base San Diego, according to charge sheets.

The alleged crimes all took place between January and June.

Riveracaban’s case got on to the Navy’s radar after he tested positive on a urinalysis test, according to Navy Region Southwest spokesman Brian O’Rourke.

Air station sailors facing LSD charges Three junior sailors at a California Navy base were accused of conspiracy.

Prosecutors accused Riveracaban of the “wrongful use” on several occasions of cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone, hydrocodone, morphine, Xanax, LSD and fentanyl, according to charge sheets.

He is also accused bringing cocaine, fentanyl and LSD onto Naval Base San Diego in the first six months of this year and for distributing those three drugs.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Riveracaban could not be reached for comment.

His military attorney did not return requests for comment submitted via public affairs officers.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Riveracaban enlisted in 2016 and reported to the Makin Island in February 2018, according to service records.

Before that, he spent just more than four months assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 3, service records show.