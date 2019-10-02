GROTON, Conn. — When the Oregon, the Navy’s newest attack submarine, is christened this weekend, it will be splashed with liquids from the Beaver State.

The Pentagon says the submarine will be christened Saturday at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut.

Rep. Greg Walden, an Oregon Republican, said he will attend as keynote speaker.

He said the submarine will be christened with water from Crater Lake and wine from Oregon.

Oregon, a Virginia-class submarine, is the third U.S. Navy ship to honor the state.

Virginia-class submarines are built to conduct anti-submarine warfare; anti-surface ship warfare; strike warfare; special operation forces support; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; irregular warfare; and mine warfare missions.

The Pentagon says they have stealth, endurance, mobility and firepower.