BREMERTON, Wash. — The man who carjacked a pickup truck in Bremerton — bringing along his young daughter — and ran the truck into a telephone pole outside Naval Base Kitsap Bangor was sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

The Kitsap Sun reports the March incident was similar to one in 2018 when a Port Townsend man also caused alarm.

Both times, the men mentioned “bombs” to base security officers at the Trident Gate, leading to a large law enforcement response and later admitted to being meth users.

No bombs were found in either incident.

Washington state sues Trump to block Navy money for border wall At issue is an $89 million project to build a pier, maintenance facility and berthing for two vessels that escort and provide security for submarines.

Joshua John Johannessen, 41, pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery for taking a woman’s truck at a Bremerton gas station at knife point.