SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating the possibility that a distress call about a capsized boat off the coast of southern Maine was a hoax.
The Coast Guard initiated a 22-hour search on Saturday after a series of short distress calls from a man who claimed he and his three children had capsized 10 nautical miles off the coast of Kennebunkport, Maine.
Two of the radio broadcasts sound bizarre.
In a public statement the Coast Guard suspended the search Sunday after reportedly searching 1,500 square nautical miles.
The Coast Guard released a recording of the distress call and asked the public to help identify the voice to determine if it was a hoax.
