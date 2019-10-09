Another sub officer has been charged with using, distributing and possessing illegal drugs in Seattle, according to charge sheets released to Navy Times.

Assigned to the ballistic missile submarine Pennsylvania’s Blue Crew, Lt. j.g. Riley W. Hoffman allegedly used and distributed cocaine in the Emerald City in late 2017.

It’s about a two-hour trip from the sub’s home port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor by ferry and car to Seattle.

He’s also charged with possessing MDMA — better known by the street names “Ecstasy," “Extasy,” “Ex” or “Molly.”

Hoffman’s civilian criminal defense attorney, Steven Krupa, declined comment.

No trial date has been scheduled.

A member of the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps at the University of Wisconsin, Hoffman was commissioned in 2015 and reported to the sub in early 2017, according to service records.

Hoffman is the second Washington-based sub officer to face drug charges in recent months.