NICOSIA, Cyprus — The chief executive of Italian energy firm Eni said Thursday his company won’t go ahead with any gas drilling in Mediterranean waters off Cyprus if warships approach the area.

Italian news agency ANSA quoted Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi as saying he doesn’t want “to have a war break out to drill wells.”

Descalzi told reporters in Rome that he isn't concerned about a warship-escorted Turkish drill ship that has sailed into an area were Eni and partner Total of France are licensed by Cyprus to conduct a hydrocarbons search.

Turkish officials have said the drill ship Yavuz is poised to start drilling soon.

Eni and Total are licensed to jointly search 7 of 13 blocks that make up Cyprus' exclusive economic zone.

Turkey, which doesn't recognize Cyprus as a state, says it's acting to protect its interests and those of breakaway Turkish Cypriots over the area's energy reserves.

EU hits NATO ally Turkey with sanctions Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu issued his own warning last week that his country would step up drilling activities off Cyprus if the EU forged ahead with its actions.

Turkey’s actions drew sharp criticism from several European Union member states and other countries. The Cyprus government has called the move a “severe escalation” of Turkey’s disregard of international law and vowed to use all legal and diplomatic means to fight it.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Turkey had earlier dispatched another drill ship, which is currently drilling inside waters where Cyprus has exclusive economic rights.