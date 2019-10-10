A Guam-based sailor died last week after crashing his motorcycle on the island, Navy officials confirmed.

Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class James Dyer, 23, was riding a motorcycle southbound on Route 4 in Hagatna at about 9:30 p.m. Oct. 5 when his bike struck a guardrail, according to Navy records and a Pacific Daily News report.

Dyer was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital and succumbed to his injuries the following day, according to Navy spokesman Christian Hodge and Pacific Daily News.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation by local authorities, Hodge said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Machinist Mate 2nd Cass Dyer’s family during this difficult time,” he added.

Dyer was assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 and arrived in Guam in May 2018, according to Hodge.

Originally from Kansas, Dyer also volunteered at a local branch of the United Service Organizations.

“James chose to serve his country during the best years of his life, which speaks to the selfless mantra he lived by,” said his commanding officer, Cmdr. Andrew Cook, said in a prepared statement. “We will never forget James Dyer.”

Dyer enlisted in 2014 and was advanced to petty officer second class in April.