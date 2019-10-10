GROTON, Conn. — A shipyard workers’ union has overwhelmingly approved a new contract with raises and pension increases for eligible employees at General Dynamics Electric Boat.

The Day reports the Metal Trades Council passed the four-year contract Tuesday despite opposition from some members who said they wanted a better deal.

The union represents about 2,700 shipyard workers, including boilermakers, office and professional employees.

More than 2,100 members voted and more than 85 percent approved the contract.

Electric Boat has facilities in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Some union members wanted more than a 3 percent raise. About 100 union members picketed outside the shipyard Saturday during a submarine christening ceremony.

Electric Boat told employees that the contract offer is one of the most competitive in the region and for all shipbuilders.

