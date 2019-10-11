Iranian officials say two missiles have struck an Iranian tanker traveling through the Red Sea off the coast of Saudi Arabia.

Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA quoted a statement from Iran’s national oil tanker firm as saying an attack targeted a tanker it identified as the Sabity.

The reported attack comes after the U.S. has alleged that in past months Iran attacked oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, at the mouth of the Persian Gulf, something denied by Tehran.

Why is the Strait of Hormuz important? This geostrategic significance came into fresh focus when Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani recently threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz following the Trump administration’s decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal.

There was no immediate word from Saudi Arabia on the reported attack on Friday near the Red Sea port city of Jiddah.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which oversees the Mideast, says it was aware of the incident, but declined to immediately comment further.

Benchmark Brent crude oil rose over 2 percent in trading Friday to reach $60.40 a barrel.

This photo released by the official news agency of the Iranian Oil Ministry, SHANA, shows Iranian oil tanker Sabiti traveling through the Red Sea Friday. (SHANA via AP)