A naval flight officer and his wife conspired to sell firearms to a Chinese national, federal prosecutors allege.

Lt. Fan Yang and his wife, Yang “Yuki” Yang, were arrested following a joint FBI and NCIS raid on their home, Amy Filjones, a spokeswoman for the U.S. District Court for Florida’s Middle District, said.

Lt. Yang, 34, has been assigned to the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Weapons School at Naval Air Station Jacksonville since May 2018, according to a Navy biography.

He was arrested on base. Yuki Yang was arrested at the couple’s home.

The couple appeared to fall under the feds’ scrutiny while Lt. Yang held a top secret security clearance and was assigned to Patrol Squadron 5, which flies the P-8A Poseidon anti-submarine aircraft.

According to court documents obtained by Navy Times, the Yangs allegedly tried to violate federal laws barring the transfer of a firearm to Ge “Sherman” Songtoa, a Chinese national, between March 2017 and Sept. 2019.

Federal prosecutors also accuse Lt. Yang of lying to both a firearms dealer and the Navy about his ties to Songtoa.

Officials suspect the Yangs bought him a SIG Sauer 9mm pistol inscribed with the initials “G.S.T” and the phrase “NEVER OUT OF THE FIGHT.”

Songtoa, who held a temporary visa allowing him to travel to the U.S. for business and tourism, also was nabbed Thursday, Filjones said.

In an affidavit filed in the case, he’s described as the chairman of Shanghai Breeze Technology Co., Ltd.

From Nov. 2016 through Aug. 2019, Shanghai Breeze paid more than $205,000 to BQ TREE, LLC, a business that the Yangs ran and which was described to Navy Federal Credit Union as an online office products and cellphone accessories retailer and wholesaler.

But accounting for BQ TREE lacked “banking activity that one would expect for such as (sic) business — like regular deposits of sales-generated income, the purchase of a high volume of office equipment or cellphone accessories as inventory, or payments for shipping of products to customers,” the affidavit states.

Investigators describe Songtoa as a man with an affinity for shooting. He sought training by former special forces personnel and visited ranges in Virginia Beach, North Carolina as well as in Orange Park, Florida, a Jacksonville suburb where he allegedly fired the SIG Sauer.

The weapon was uncovered by federal officials in September during a raid on a storage facility in nearby Fleming Island, Florida, according to the court records.

Investigators sifting through the Yangs’ emails also uncovered expense reports from BQ TREE to Songtoa that included entries for the purchase of the SIG Sauer as well as an instruction to “store the gun."

When it came time for Lt. Yang to update his security clearance in January, however, he alluded to only one link to the Songtoa.

When asked if he’d been offered work by a foreign national in the last seven years, he answered “yes” but added that he turned down the offer. Pressed for more information, he said that in late 2017 Songtoa offered him a position consulting for a business that imported U.S. speedboats for sale in China.

Lt. Yang said he told Songtoa “he was still in the Navy and could not take on additional work,” according to the filing.

But emails submitted with the affidavit revealed that months earlier Lt. Yang sent emails to an Orlando business owner saying he was consulting for a client in China looking to bring Chinese citizens over for “firearm tourism.”

Officials also question a July 2018 trip in which Lt. Yang requested time off, telling Navy supervisors that he wanted to take his family to Disney World. Instead, investigators allege that the Yangs flew to Sioux City, Iowa.

Airline and credit card records show the couple purchased a meal, rented a car and bought a one-way flight for Songtao departing from Omaha Eppley Airfield in Nebraska, investigators said in court filings.

Lt. Yang’s civilian attorney could not be reached Monday by Navy Times. Yuki Yang did not yet have an attorney listed in court filings.

Both have detention hearings scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Lt. Fan Yang, right, a tactical coordinator assigned to Patrol Squadron 5, demonstrated on March 1, 2018, the systems on board a P-8A Poseidon aircraft to members of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces. ( Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jakoeb Vandahlen/Navy)

Lt. Yang immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager in 1999 and enlisted in the Navy six years later, according to court documents and a military biography released to Navy Times.

A LinkedIn account appearing to belong to Lt. Yang indicates he rose to electrician’s mate second class during active and reserve duty while assigned to the guided-missile cruiser Cape St. George and Naval Reserve Cargo Afloat Rig Team 1′s Detachment A.

He earned an undergraduate degree in computer engineering at the State University of New York at Binghamton in 2011 and then a master’s degree in computer engineering from Syracuse University the following year.

He was commissioned in 2012.