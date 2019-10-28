Military prosecutors in Norfolk have charged a sailor with involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide a year after a shipmate fell to his death while riding on the roof of a truck, according to charge sheets released to Navy Times.

Aviation Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kyle A. Osborne is expected to be arraigned Tuesday at Naval Station Norfolk for his alleged role in the death of Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Apprentice Trevor A. Bailey.

Bailey fell from a moving pickup after leaving an apartment complex in the 600 block of Chapel Lake Drive near Naval Air Station Oceana around 1 a.m. on Oct. 28, 2018.

Prosecutors suspect Osborne was under the influence of alcohol when he accelerated and then slammed on his brakes, triggering Bailey’s fatal fall.

Bailey, 20, died at the scene.

Both men were assigned to Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic.

Attempts by Navy Times to reach Osborne were unsuccessful. His civilian attorney, Eric Leckie, also did not return messages seeking comment.

Military authorities also accuse Osborne, 24, of obstructing justice for lying to Virginia Beach police about what happened.

According to the charge sheets, Osborne told investigators that his wife left in his vehicle to get him cigarettes and when he came outside he "saw the truck stopped and my friend on the ground and ran to him and my wife.”

Osborne faces additional charges for drunk and disorderly conduct charges and allegedly driving while intoxicated.

There’s also an adultery charge for allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a female sailor who wasn’t his wife multiple times in Virginia Beach between August and November of last year, conduct that was “to the prejudice of good order and discipline in the armed forces and was of a nature to bring discredit upon the armed forces.”

Virginia Beach online court records show a Kyle A. Osborne was cited with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated stemming from an Oct. 28, 2018 incident but the state charges appear to have been dropped in February.

Military authorities in Norfolk charged Osborne on July 11, records indicate.

He has not been held in pretrial confinement, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic spokeswoman Beth Baker said Monday.