A Navy chief was found not guilty at court-martial this month on an attempted sexual assault of a child charge, officials confirmed this week.

Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Richard A. Adolph-McDaniel was acquitted by a military judge on Oct. 17 after a two-day trial in Virginia, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic spokesman David Todd said.

Adolph-McDaniel’s civilian attorney, Matthew Hamel, lauded the verdict as vindication of his client’s innocence.

“I’m very grateful that the process worked, he had his day in court and he had the opportunity to clear his name,” Hamel said.

The chief has been assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 106 in Virginia Beach since January 2017, according to service records.