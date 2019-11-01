A sailor assigned to the prestigious Navy Ceremonial Guard was sent to the brig for 10 months in September after pleading guilty to using, distributing and possessing LSD and other drugs in the Washington, D.C., area, officials confirmed.

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Sean P. Pobst, 21, pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a pretrial agreement on Sept. 25, according to Navy spokeswoman Chatney Auger.

He was sentenced to 10 months confinement at the Navy brig in Chesapeake, Virginia, reduction in rank to E-1 and a bad conduct discharge, she said.

Navy defense attorneys did not respond to a request for comment sent through Auger.

Pobst’s actions were first reported to the Naval Criminal Investigative Service “by a witness,” Auger said.

Pobst was charged earlier in September with using, possessing and distributing the hallucinogenic drug in and around his unit’s headquarters at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling from August 2018 to January, according to charge sheets.

The Texas native was also charged with bringing the drug inside the base to distribute it in 2018.

Pobst also pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and anabolic steroids, Auger said.

Pobst enlisted in July 2017, and the Ceremonial Guard was his first assignment, according to service records.

The Navy’s Ceremonial Guard represents the services at high-profile events, including presidential inaugurations and arrival ceremonies for foreign officials, according to the command’s website.

Members also serve as funeral escorts and conduct services for Navy personnel buried in Arlington National Ceremony.

The command’s official website indicated that it relies on a “rigorous training and qualification program to maintain a maximum state of ceremonial drill readiness.”