A sailor assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 died in a multi-vehicle wreck in California that also killed a Marine and left at least two others injured.

Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Lane Mitchell Notah, of New Mexico, enlisted in April 2018 and reported to Naval Air Station North Island- based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 85 in August 2018, according to military records.

He was a reservist, Naval Air Forces spokesman Lt. Travis Callaghan said.

Notah was killed Sunday on Twentynine Palms Highway in San Bernardino County. Marine Pfc. Menachem Goldbloom, 24, of Cook County, Illinois, also died in the wreck the Marine Corps Times reported.

Two other Marines who were in the vehicle with Goldbloom were also injured and airlifted to a local hospital.

According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the wreck occurred around 7:11 p.m. when a Toyota travelling east crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a westbound Audi head on.

Notah, 29, was in the Toyota and the impact threw him from the vehicle, Jeff Lewison, a shift supervisor in the sheriff’s department’s coroner’s division told Navy Times Friday.

Goldbloom was in the Audi. He also was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Dodge traveling west hit debris and ran off the road, according to the sheriff’s department.