INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Navy will name a warship in honor of the late Indiana Sen. Richard G. Lugar.

Sen. Todd Young announced Wednesday that Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and members of the Lugar family will attend a private naming ceremony for the guided-missile destroyer Richard G. Lugar at the Indiana War Memorial in Indianapolis on Monday.

Young and fellow Indiana Republican Sen. Mike Braun introduced an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act in June that called for the Navy’s next unnamed Arleigh Burke-class warship to honor Lugar, who died in April at age 87.

Lugar volunteered for the Navy and served his country as an officer from 1957 to 1960, including as an intelligence briefer to then Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Arleigh Burke.

Navy Times editor’s note: In a Wednesday evening tweet, Spencer added that he also will name a future Arleigh Burke-class warship after the late U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, a Mississippi Republican. Like Lugar, Cochran was a Navy veteran, serving as an ensign from 1959–1961 on board the Baltimore-class heavy cruiser Macon and as a staffer assigned to the Commandant of the 8th Naval District in New Orleans. With his health failing, Cochran resigned from the Senate in 2018 and died on May 30, 2019.