Coast Guard crews hoisted an injured man from a Canadian naval vessel sailing the northern portion of Puget Sound’s Admiralty Inlet on Friday morning.

Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound’s command center in Seattle received a message at around 10:30 a.m. Friday that an injured man was on board the Royal Canadian Navy coastal defense vessel Nanaimo.

In a prepared statement emailed to Navy Times, the Coast Guard indicated that the unnamed man had sustained a head laceration from a fall and appeared to show signs of a concussion.

But officials didn’t say where or when he was hurt and it remains unclear if the accident occurred on board the 181-foot Kingston-class patrol boat when it was underway.

The Seattle watchstanders diverted a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter crew that had been training near the Nanaimo’s position. They arrived shortly after noon and lowered a rescue swimmer to the vessel’s forward deck, according to the statement.

With the help of the Canadian sailors, the aircrew placed the patient into a basket and hoisted him into the helicopter. They landed at Harbor View Medical Hospital at 12:19 p.m. and he was transported by ambulance to Virginia Mason Hospital for care, it stated.

Coast Guard officials said they do not know his condition but the Nanaimo continued its journey.

Commercial vessel tracking sites showed the Nanaimo was tied up Saturday morning alongside a Bell Harbor pier in Seattle.

According to the Royal Canadian Navy, the vessel is crewed almost entirely by naval reservists and usually carries a complement of 37 sailors.