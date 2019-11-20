DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A U.S. aircraft carrier ordered by the White House to rapidly deploy to the Mideast over a perceived threat from Iran has transited the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since its deployment.

The U.S. Navy says the USS Abraham Lincoln transited the strait on Tuesday, making its way to the Persian Gulf. The carrier left Norfolk, Virginia, in April and was diverted to the Middle East in May, but it had remained in the Arabian Sea, avoiding passage through the strait that borders Iran.

US aircraft carrier deployed over Iran remains outside Gulf The Abraham Lincoln on Monday was in the Arabian Sea some 200 miles off the coast of Oman.

American aircraft carriers have for decades sailed through the international oil shipping route in what the U.S. describes as “defensive” operations aimed at keeping the strait open.

The Trump administration deployed the Lincoln to the Persian Gulf amid a spike in tensions with Iran.

A helicopter lifts off of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as it transits the Strait of Hormuz on Nov. 19, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stephanie Contreras/U.S. Navy via AP)