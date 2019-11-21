Authorities are shedding light on the death of a sailor assigned to the Fort Meade-based Cyber Protection Team 90 who was found dead in a suburban Maryland home last month after a night of drinking.

Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 3rd Class Ian Younger was with friends in a home in Glen Burnie around 11 p.m. on Oct. 19, according to an Anne Arundel County Police report.

Younger remained in the living room accompanied by an unknown woman and continued to drink after four of his other friends went to bed. A resident leaving the home around 1:30 p.m. the next day found Younger on the couch and initially thought he was sleeping. When he made a closer check a couple of hours later he discovered that the sailor was not breathing.

Paramedics pronounced Younger dead at the scene at 4:25 p.m. No foul play was suspected, said Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, a spokeswoman for the police department.

Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner spokesman Bruce Goldfarb said Younger’s cause of death was listed as acute alcohol intoxication and ruled accidental.