ALLEGAN, Mich. — A Michigan man has been arrested in the 1980 homicide of a young Virginia woman whose husband was deployed as a U.S. Navy pilot at the time of her death.

Authorities say 70-year-old Dennis Bowman was arrested Friday in Allegan County, Michigan, where he lives, 175 miles west of Detroit.

Kathleen Doyle was 25 years old when she was killed in her Norfolk, Virginia, home in 1980. Investigators say forensic evidence led to Bowman's arrest, although no other details were released.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone says, “No victim is ever forgotten.”

It's not known if Bowman has a lawyer who could comment on the case. The next step is extradition to Virginia.

Police say Bowman’s 14-year-old adoptive daughter disappeared in Michigan in 1989.

She hasn’t been found.

Navy serial killer dies on death row Anthony McKnight was an enlisted sailor stationed at the Alameda Naval Air Station since 1982 when he was arrested four years later for a string of ghastly crimes.

× Fear of missing out? Sign up for the Navy Times Daily News Roundup to receive the top Navy stories every afternoon. Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Navy Times Daily News Roundup.

Navy Times editor’s note: In a prepared statement released Friday, the Norfolk Police Homicide/Cold Case Section thanked Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents, the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Police and the Michigan State Police for their combined efforts to track down Bowman. Found dead in her home on Sept. 11, 1980, Kathleen Doyle also was the daughter of a Navy officer.